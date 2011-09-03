Rastersoft
Cronopete
Current version: 4.12.0
Cronopete is a Linux clone of Time Machine, the backup utility for Mac from Apple. It aims to mimic it as closely as possible.
As a backup utility, it makes periodically a copy of all the user files in a separate hard disk, thus allowing to recover them in case of accidentally
deleting a file, or if the main hard disk gets damaged. Each copy is stored separately (one copy per hour is kept for the last 24 hours, one daily copy for the
last 15 days, and one weekly copy for the rest), which means that the user can choose which copy to restore. Files that do not change between backups
are stored as hard links, and thus each new copy uses much less disk space than a true full copy. Internally, it uses RSync to do all the backup work.
The name comes from
anacronopete ("who flies through time"), which is a time machine featured in the novel from Enrique Gaspar y Rimbaud, and
published in 1887 (eight years before than H.G. Wells' Time Machine).
Downloads
GIT Repository
Package for Debian buster 64bit (665 Kbytes)
Package for Debian buster 32bit (675 Kbytes)
Package for Debian sid 64bit (665 Kbytes)
Package for Debian sid 32bit (675 Kbytes)
Package for Ubuntu bionic 64bit (675 Kbytes)
Package for Ubuntu bionic 32bit (686 Kbytes)
Package for Ubuntu disco 64bit (665 Kbytes)
Package for Ubuntu disco 32bit (676 Kbytes)
Package for fedora29 64bit (688 Kbytes)
Package for fedora29 32bit (699 Kbytes)
Package for Arch Linux 64bit (661 Kbytes)
History of versions
version 4.12.0 (2019/10/11)
Don't show warning if a file vanishes
Removed FORK to have two processes
Removed timed retry when there is another cronopete process; just exits
Now allows to copy to the clipboard the log
version 4.11.0 (2019/07/22)
Detect and notify if the destination disk is too small for backups
version 4.10.0 (2019/07/14)
Don't backup .cache, .dbus, .gvfs or .var/app/*/cache folders
Allows to quit cronopete
Adjusted some texts in the UI
version 4.9.0 (2019/05/05)
Fixed full disk detection: now, if the disk gets full, it will delete old backups
Ensures that, at least, will backup the personal folder if leaved unconfigured
Fixed some translations
Updated .desktop files texts
version 4.8.0 (2019/04/20)
Now shows an alert if there is a problem during backup
Now the warning and error messages are shown in color as expected
Updated to Autovala 1.14 (doesn't require python for being compiled with meson)
Speeded up the rotating arrow
version 4.7.0 (2019/02/15)
Now doesn't keep stuck trying to delete an old backup which contains one or more files/folders without writting permissions
Also now doesn't fill the log with errors when that happens
Now detects when the destination folder is read-only and doesn't fail
Refactored code to make use of asynchronous functions
version 4.6.0 (2018/09/07)
Now doesn't fail if there are blank spaces in the disk name
version 4.5.1 (2018/08/25)
Can be compiled only with Vala 0.36 or later
Updated Czech translation
version 4.5.0 (2018/08/09)
Added extra initialization code
version 4.4.0 (2018/05/28)
Added remote control for unmounting the backup disk
version 4.3.0 (2018/05/24)
Now allows to unmount the backup drive
Now shows more information about the drive when formatting a disk to be used for backup
Updated translations
version 4.2.0 (2018/05/11)
Now only sets low priority to RSYNC itself, not to the whole program
Better management of external disks with UDisks2
Now the format doesn't fail if it last too much time
Fixed french translation (thanks to Maieul)
Now doesn't show CDROMs or Squashfs file systems
version 4.1.1 (2018/05/08)
Allows to open an specific folder to restore files (allows to integrate with file managers)
Preliminar integration with Nautilus
version 4.1.0 (2018/05/06)
Now detects better the external disks
version 4.0.1 (2018/04/23)
Updated GL translation
version 4.0.0 (2018/04/19)
Code refactorization
Now utilizes RSYNC instead of own code
Allows to go to a date in the restore interface by clicking in the timeline
Shows dates in the timeline when restoring files
Now remembers whether the user preffers an icon view or an icon list in the restore window
Allows to sort the files and folders in the restore window by clicking on the column name
Shows the file type in the restore window and allows to sort by file type
Added extra security checks when deleting old backups
Now ensures that half-deleted old backups won't interfere with the restoring window, and won't be used as base for a backup
Uses the current Gtk fonts in the restore interface
Ensures that the main "cronopete" folder is writable by anyone, to allow to use the same disk by several users in the same computer
Ensures that the backup folder for each user is readable and writable ONLY by the owner, to ensure security and privacy
Now deletes the old backups after doing the backup, not before, to ensure to make the first backup as soon as possible
Architecture designed to allow the use of new backends in an easier way
Now shows the capacity in GB instead of Gib
Uses colors when showing warning and error messages in the log
Experimental backend for backing up to a "folder" instead of an "external disk"
version 3.27.0 (2018/02/04)
Now ignores backups "from the future" to avoid troubles when creating new backups or listing them
version 3.26.2 (2018/01/21)
Added German translation
version 3.26.1 (2017/08/26)
Added french translation
version 3.26.0 (2017/06/17)
Code cleanup that should fix the folders with odd names
version 3.25.0 (2017/04/04)
Now shows an error if trying to restore files without the backup disk
Updated Czech translation
version 3.24.0 (2017/02/10)
Now the restored file is the original one if there is no file with that name in the destination folder
Fixed the bookmarks and the path buttons in the restore interface
Now doesn't fail to restore files when the destination folder doesn't exist
version 3.23.0 (2017/02/10)
Now supports external drives with blank spaces in their name
version 3.22.0 (2016/11/10)
Now ensures that it doesn't die accidentally
Fixed a coding bug with internal IPC
version 3.21.0 (2015/12/05)
Now launches cronopete automagically when calling "restore" or "settings" icons from the launch menu (DBUS activation works again)
version 3.20.2 (2015/12/05)
Fixed again the cathegories in the .desktop files
version 3.20.1 (2015/12/05)
Fixed the cathegories in the .desktop files
version 3.20.0 (2015/09/10)
The multithreading race condition that made cronopete to crash randomly seems to be fixed
Removed deprecated GTK functions and properties
version 3.19.0 (2015/08/30)
Updated to Vala 0.26
Now uses the new Thread and Mutex syntax
Removed deprecated parameters in glade files
Now does all the string processing in the main thread
version 3.18.5 (2015/04/23)
Fixed a bug when detecting and listing hard disks
version 3.18.4 (2015/04/04)
Now uses only the UUID to find disks, to guarantee that the path used is the right one, even if it changes after launching cronopete
If the backup is enabled, cronopete will remount the disk if it is unmounted; if the backup is disabled, the disk can be removed
Now shows the GTK2 and GTK3 bookmarks in the Restore files window
The window asking for formating a disk now has the right size
Code cleanup
Removed deprecated GTK and GDK methods, like Gtk.Stock
version 3.18.3 (2015/04/03)
Migrated to UDisks2, to fix the problems when formating disks
version 3.18.2 (2015/04/03)
Now doesn't fail if, at startup, the hard disk isn't mounted
Now the main window doesn't get expanded if the status text is too big
version 3.18.1 (2015/04/03)
Fixed bugs when choosing a new disk
version 3.18.0 (2015/04/02)
Now searchs disks using the UUID
version 3.17.0 (2015/02/23)
Added Czech translation
Fixed the icon path
Allows to add several folders simultaneously
version 3.16.0 (2014/08/08)
Removed GTK2 support
Fixed the problems when mixing fullscreen and popup windows
version 3.15.3 (2013/12/14)
Now uses Gee 0.8
version 3.15.2 (2013/11/01)
Fixed galician translation
Removed the access to GTK from several threads
The CANCEL button when choosing a folder to (or not) backup now works
Now doesn't fail if pressing the ACCEPT button in the folder selection dialog without a folder selected
Now removes the wellcome message also if the user shows the configuration dialog
version 3.15.1 (2013/10/26)
Added a Welcome window
version 3.15.0 (2013/10/26)
Now doesn't hang when trying to set the partition type during disk formating
Changed the schema path from <i>apps.cronopete</i> to <i>org.rastersoft.cronopete</i> to be compliant with the Gnome rules (requires reconfiguration!!!)
Removed formating in ReiserFS; now only formats in Ext4, but still supports ReiserFS if formated manually by the user
Allows to show the non-usb disks directly from the interface
Now automounts the drive during launch
Build system migrated to Autovala+CMake
The code now uses the data automatically detected by Autovala
version 3.14.0 (2013/06/15)
Fixed the refresh bug when the timer line has to do a big jump.
version 3.13.0 (2013/06/09)
Fixed picture refresh bug in the file restoring system.
Fixed bug when formating external drives without partition table.
Removed several deprecated calls.
version 3.12.0 (2013/05/11)
Fixed a bug when trying to do a backup in a disk 100% full.
version 3.11.0 (2013/05/05)
Added a delay to avoid failure launch in Gnome Shell
Fixed return value in DRAW y EXPOSE-EVENT callbacks
version 3.10.0 (2013/01/27)
Fixed colors in symbolic icons.
version 3.9.0 ()
Development version
version 3.8.0/1 (2013/01/20)
Fixed the scroll and the icons in the restore interface.
Fixed the background painting in the restore interface.
Added texts in the buttons of the restore interface.
Fixed compilation under Gtk2.
Added .deb packages for Gtk2.
version 3.7.0 ()
Development version
version 3.6.0 (2012/12/21)
New restoring interface
Allows to use internal, non-removable drives (for testing)
Added new icons based in the -symbolic standard
Fixed the bug that made the restore window to grow each time the user changed the folder
Changed DBus bus from com.backup.cronopete to com.rastersoft.cronopete
version 3.5.0 ()
Development version
version 3.4.6 (2012/10/28)
The configuration icon in Elementary will keep in the icon window
Removed sleep during startup because, with libappnotify, it's not needed
Now doesn't recreate the menu in the system bar each time something changes, but takes advantage of the capabilities of libappindicator (when used)
version 3.4.5 (2012/10/17)
Added D-Bus activation, to launch Cronopete when opening the configuration icon
CMake files modified to ensure that the autostart file is copied in the right place even when using a non-standard folder
Included the Vala CMake files
Added control files for PPA repositories with DEB packages for Ubuntu and Elementary OS
version 3.4.0 (2012/10/13)
Changed to CMake
Optional support for libappindicator
Simplified messages
New graphics
Added a progress bar for each file being restored
Now uses GConf to store the configuration
Now shows only external devices when asking for a drive
Added a .PLUG file for Elementary OS compatibility
Allows to show or hide the icon in the main bar
version 3.2.0 (2012/09/09)
Now compiles with Vala 0.16 (compatible with Debian)
Now new disks are formatted right, without returning a false error
Disks are also formatted when the access rights are incorrect
Added icons in windows and in window manager
Now it uses asynchronous calls when restoring files, instead of a thread
Reduced FPS in clock animation to reduce CPU usage
Added a "Restored ended successfully" message at the end of file restoration
Now also shows the date in the windows titlebar during file restoring
Updated animation during restoring to do it more efficient and smooth when not having GPU acceleration
version 3.1.0 ()
Internal version
version 3.0.0 (2011/12/18)
Added support for GTK3 (GTK2 still supported)
Now keeps the file extension when restoring a file
version 2.3.0 (2011/12/02)
Added launcher from main menu, for systems without systray
Added Dbus remote control
Added icon cache to speed up the restoring interface
version 2.2.0 (2011/11/18)
It made a window capture when changing the restore view to list or icons. Fixed.
Fixed a core dump when unmounting the hard disk after launching the restore interface.
version 2.1.0 (2011/11/13)
Little modification to ensure that the zoom effect works better in slow computers.
version 2.0.0 (2011/11/11)
Added an interface to restore files from the backups.
version 1.3.0 (2011/10/23)
Cronopete closes when trying to format a NTFS-formated external drive. Fixed.
version 1.2.0 (2011/10/07)
Now keeps the modified date and time of the folders in the backups
version 1.1.0 (2011/09/17)
Allows to set the time interval between backups
Allows to choose the installation folder in the Makefile
Fixed a bug that produced a clock skew of five minutes; now the backups are done precisely at time
Now the popup menu is shown under the main bar, not over it
Some little adjustments in the interface
version 1.0.0 (2011/09/03)
First public version